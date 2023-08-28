PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2023 Gatchalian seeks government funding for certification of TVL graduates in senior high school To help boost the employability of senior high school graduates who took the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, Senator Win Gatchalian proposes the allocation of funding for their certifications under the 2024 national budget. Gatchalian estimates that about P1.52 billion is needed to certify around 400,000 TVL learners. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education emphasized that these certifications would make a huge difference in terms of helping TVL graduates get a job, and address what he previously called a dead end for senior high school graduates. The lawmaker pointed to the low certification rate among senior high school graduates who took the TVL track. Out of the 486, 278 senior high school graduates who took the TVL track for School Year (SY) 2019-2020, only 127,796 took the national certification and 124,970 passed. The passing rate among those who took the national certification was 97.8%, but the certification rate among TVL graduates for that school year was only 25.7%. The certification rate was even lower for SY 2020-2021 with 473,911 total TVL graduates. For this school year, 32,965 took the national certification, and 31,993 or 97.1% passed the national certification. The certification rate, however, was only 6.8%. During previous hearings by the Senate's basic education panel, the Department of Education (DepEd) identified cost as a barrier for students seeking to obtain their certifications. "Kung mapopondohan natin ang certification ng mga senior high school graduates sa ilalim ng TVL track, matutulungan natin silang magkaroon ng maayos na trabaho, kagaya ng ipinangako ng programang K to 12," the senator said. Under the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367), Gatchalian is proposing that the DepEd, in coordination with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), shall provide, free of charge, the national competency assessments to DepEd senior high school graduates. Senior graduates who pass these assessments shall be awarded the appropriate National Certificates (NCs) as an official recognition of their skills and competencies, aligning with TESDA's established standards. The Batang Magaling Act seeks the creation of the National and Local Batang Magaling Councils to strengthen the linkages and collaboration among the DepEd, local government units, academic communities, and industry partners to address the mismatch between the skills of K to 12 graduates and the demands of the labor market. Pondo para sa certification ng TVL graduates sa senior high school isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang tumaas ang tsansang makapasok sa trabaho ng mga senior high school na kumuha ng technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglalaan ng pondo sa kanilang certification sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget. Tinatayang P1.52 bilyon ang kinakailangan para sa certification ng humigit-kumulang 400,000 na mga mag-aaral ng TVL mula senior high school. Ayon sa Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, matutulungan nito ang mga graduate ng TVL na agarang magkaroon ng trabaho. Matutugunan din nito ang tinatawag ng senador na dead end para sa mga graduates ng senior high school. Matatandaang pinuna ng mambabatas ang mababang certification rate ng mga graduates ng senior high school na kumuha ng TVL track. Sa 486, 278 senior high school graduates na kumuha ng TVL track para sa School Year (SY) 2019-2020, ang kumuha lamang ng national certification ay nasa 127,796 at 124,970 ang pumasa. Bagama't umabot sa 97.8% ang passing rate sa mga kumuha ng national certification, lumalabas na umabot lamang sa 25.7% ang certification rate sa mga TVL graduate sa nabanggit na school year. Bumaba pa noong SY 2020-2021 ang certification rate sa 473,911 ng kabuuang TVL graduates. Para sa school year na ito, 32,965 ang kumuha ng national certification, at 31,993 o 97.1% ang nakapasa sa national certification. Ngunit lumalabas na 6.8% lamang ang certification rate para sa taong iyon. Sa mga pagdinig na ginawa sa Senado, ipinaliwanag ng Department of Education (DepEd) na ang gastos para sa certification ang isang dahilan kung bakit hindi sila nakakakuha nito. "Kung mapopondohan natin ang certification ng mga senior high school graduates sa ilalim ng TVL track, matutulungan natin silang magkaroon ng maayos na trabaho, kagaya ng ipinangako ng programang K to 12," ayon sa senador. Sa ilalim ng Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367), itinutulak ni Gatchalian ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd at ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) upang gawing libre ang national competency assessments ng mga senior high school graduates ng DepEd. Gagawaran ng National Certificates (NCs) ang mga makakapasa ng mga assessment na ito bilang pagkilala sa kanilang mga skills and competencies batay sa mga pamantayang itinakda ng TESDA. Layon ng Batang Magaling Act ang paglikha sa National at mga Local Batang Magaling Council upang paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, local government units, mga paaralan, at mga katuwang sa industriya upang tugunan ang mismatch sa mga skills ng K to 12 graduates at sa mga pangangailangan ng labor market.