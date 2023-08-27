WelfareAI introduces the fair launch of $WFARE, a groundbreaking step towards decentralized welfare systems and equal access.

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WelfareAI, a groundbreaking crypto project focused on decentralized welfare systems, is thrilled to announce the fair launch of its native token, $WFARE. This milestone is more than just a launch; it's a significant step towards democratizing welfare and social support systems.



WelfareAI Fair Launch: A New Era in Decentralized Welfare Systems





Built on the Binance Smart Chain, the WelfareAI token is designed to be accessible and beneficial to all participants in the crypto ecosystem. The token offers unique features such as:



WealthManager AI Bot: A personalized AI-driven bot that assists users in managing their crypto assets.

A personalized AI-driven bot that assists users in managing their crypto assets. WhaleTracking AI Platform: A real-time tracking system that monitors large transactions, providing insights and alerts.

A real-time tracking system that monitors large transactions, providing insights and alerts. Market Intelligence: Utilizing advanced AI algorithms to offer real-time insights and in-depth analysis of market trends and investment opportunities.

Utilizing advanced AI algorithms to offer real-time insights and in-depth analysis of market trends and investment opportunities. Social Mining: A community-driven mining system that rewards users for social engagement and contributions.

A community-driven mining system that rewards users for social engagement and contributions. Fair Distribution: Ensuring equal opportunity for all participants, with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens.

These features promote transparency, security, efficiency, and community engagement, setting WelfareAI apart in the crypto landscape.

Security is paramount for WelfareAI. The platform has undergone rigorous audits by industry-leading auditors CertiK, and specific measures such as enhanced security for token storage through multi-signature wallets and continuous monitoring have been implemented. These measures reflect WelfareAI's unwavering commitment to creating a trustworthy and reliable ecosystem.

WelfareAI aims to revolutionize the way welfare systems operate. By leveraging blockchain technology, the project offers a decentralized, transparent, and equitable approach to social support. The vision is to create a global network where welfare is not just a privilege but a right accessible to all.

"Our goal is to redefine welfare and make it accessible to everyone, regardless of geographical or economic barriers. WelfareAI is not just a token; it's a movement towards a fairer world", says Leonardo, a key member of the WelfareAI team.

The roadmap of WelfareAI is a testament to its ambitious plans. It begins with the fair launch and community building, followed by the development of WealthManager AI Bot and WhaleTracking AI Platform. Strategic partnerships, expansion into new markets, global outreach, governance proposals, and technological advancements are also on the horizon. The team's commitment to this roadmap ensures the project's success and growth.

$WFARE, will be available for purchase on Pancakeswap starting 31st of August. Participants can follow the step-by-step guide on the WelfareAI website to buy the token.

For more information about WelfareAI and its fair launch, visit the official website https://welfareai.io/ or follow them on Twitter https://twitter.com/WelfareAI.

Disclaimer:



This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.



Email: info@welfareai.io







