HAYW Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward") (NYSE: HAYW). The action charges Hayward Holdings with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Hayward's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Hayward's investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: OCTOBER 2, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: MARCH 2, 2022 THROUGH JULY 27, 2022

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

HAYWARD’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

During the Class Period, Hayward management continued to represent to investors that the company was experiencing record-setting demand. For example, on March 2, 2022 – the first day of the Class Period – Hayward issued a press release hailing the company’s “Record Net Sales” for the year which purportedly had increased “60% year-over-year to $1,401.8 million.” Defendant Holleran was quoted in the release as stating: “‘We continue to benefit from key secular tailwinds within our industry and with our leading product portfolio and technology we were able to enhance our market share at improved profitability levels’” and “‘are entering 2022 with significant momentum.’”

The complaint alleges that these and similar representations were materially false and misleading when made. Unbeknownst to investors, defendants had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme in order to artificially inflate the company’s revenues and create the appearance of demand that far exceeded actual demand trends.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward shocked the market when it announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2022. In the report, Hayward disclosed that the company was expecting its channel partners to reduce their inventory on hand by approximately four to six weeks in the second half of 2022. As a result, Hayward reduced its 2022 guidance to reflect a massive inventory reduction in the second half of the year. Additionally, during an earnings call held that same day, Hayward’s CEO admitted that the inventory bottleneck traced back to inventory decisions made “at the end of 2021.”

Following this news, the price of Hayward’s common stock declined $3.23 per share, or approximately 23.5%, to close at $10.48 per share on July 29, 2022.

Hayward investors may, no later than October 2, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class. The class action complaint against Hayward, City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Hayward Holdings, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-04146, is filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey before the Honorable William J. Martini.

