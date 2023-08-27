State President offers incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

VIETNAM, August 27 - HÀ NỘI State President Võ Văn Thưởng offered incense to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader’s temple on Ba Vì Mountain in the outskirts of Hà Nội on August 27, on the occasion of his 54th death anniversary and 54 years of implementing his testament.

President Thưởng was accompanied by former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng as well as incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, sectors and localities, and representatives from the Nguyễn Sinh and the Hoàng Xuân families from Nghệ An’s Nam Đàn district – the hometown of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Writing on a tribute book at the temple, Thưởng highlighted the late leader’s immense contributions to the nation.

On the 21st day of the 7th lunar month in 1969, President Hồ Chí Minh passed away. His testament is an invaluable asset to the Vietnamese people and realising the testament is the way they express gratitude to their beloved leader.

Vietnamese people have over the past years strengthened the movement of following President Hồ Chí Minh’s moral example and lifestyle to realise his aspiration to make Việt Nam stronger and on par with other countries. VNS