Office of Defense Cooperation

Mission

The U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) Israel is responsible to the United States Ambassador to Israel, the Commander, United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) for the execution of security cooperation and assistance programs including Foreign Military Financing, Foreign Military Sales, and Armaments Cooperation.

Our primary focus is to enhance the overall U.S.-Israel security relationship through cooperation in education, training, and defense technology and equipment.  We collaborate with Israeli Ministry of Defense and Defense Forces, and Israeli industry, to develop and maintain required defense capabilities and increase interoperability.

Stronger Together.

Responsibilities

  • Support U.S. National Security Policy Objectives​
  • Support USCENTCOM operations and exercises
  • Coordinate among country team, USCENTCOM, DSCA, and other agencies​
  • Serve as in-country experts and advisors on military sales​
  • Oversee one of the largest End Use Monitoring (EUM) programs​
  • Facilitate 500 Israeli service members to attend U.S. training annually​
  • Facilitate executive-level visits​
  • Support U.S. and Israeli industries in cooperative defense endeavors​
  • U.S. technology exports/controls (ITAR)​
  • Primary in-country focal point for collaborative Research, Development, Testing, Evaluation, and Production (RDTE&P) activities​
  • Technology scouting ​
  • Coordinate Requests for Visits (RFVs) with the Israeli Directorate of Security of the Defense Establishment (MALMAB)

ODC Officers

  • Lt Col James Henline – ODC Chief
  • Shiran Zerach – Deputy Chief, Armaments Director
  • Major Stephen Harmon – Security Cooperation Director
  • Nate Sherwood – International Armaments Cooperation Specialist
  • Tony Sidoti – Security Assistance Advisor
  • Brody Hill – IT Specialist
  • Vacant – Security Assistance Analyst
  • Vacant – Senior Non-Commissioned Officer
  • Locally Engaged Staff – Training Manager
  • Locally Engaged Staff – Budget Analyst

 

Contact Information

Lt Col James Henline
U.S. Embassy Jerusalem – Tel Aviv Branch Office
Email: HenlineRJ@state.gov

Ms. Shiran Zerach
U.S. Embassy Jerusalem – Tel Aviv Branch Office
Email: ZerachSX@state.gov 

Related Links

DoD Foreign Clearance Guide (CAC enabled)
United States Central Command
Defense Security Cooperation Agency
Israeli Ministry of Defense
IMOD Mission to the United States
International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT)
Directorate of Defense Research & Development (MAFAT)

