ROTC Games, a tool for nation building - Tolentino

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino said the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) is a potent tool for both patriotism and nation building.

Tolentino made the remarks during Sunday's opening of the PRG's Mindanao Regional Tournament in Zamboanga City where Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte also graced with her presence.

"Sports development is likewise an important aspect of nation building. Sports can bring people together from different backgrounds and cultures, just as we have been brought here today. It can help to promote physical fitness, mental well-being, and social cohesion, helping to create a sense of national identity," said Tolentino.

"ROTC is a very potent tool for the development of a sense of discipline, teamwork, and patriotism in young people, which can help them become more responsible and productive citizens and leaders of the future," he added.

According to Tolentino, Duterte's presence during the opening of the tournament's Mindanao leg "truly adds great significance" since the Vice President is a "genuine advocate of youth and sports development through military service"

"I am hopeful that our shared goals will be achieved, and that ROTC will be a vital force in ensuring that our young people are shaped and formed to protect this nation, promote unity and peace, and to lead with utmost integrity and honor," the senator said.