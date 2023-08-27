The Province has issued an evacuation order for a specified area of the unincorporated Stikine region due to the Little Blue River Fire.

The evacuation order has been issued on the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service.

All persons residing in, occupying or visiting any of the area extending north from Wheeler Lake to Blue River Bridge, south of Wheeler Lake to the Beaver Dam Rest Area, west of Highway 37, and to the east of Highway 37 (to two kilometres east of the confluence of the Blue and Dease rivers) must evacuate the area immediately.

No primary residences are identified within the order area.

The Stikine region is B.C.’s only unincorporated region and therefore the Province is responsible for implementing evacuation orders for the region.

The Little Blue River wildfire is 36,500 hectares in size. It is anticipated that the fire may grow due to dry conditions and strong winds.

Learn More:

For information about the evacuation order, including the area map, visit:

https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/current-wildfire-information-2023/