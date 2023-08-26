Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of TMBR, PR, ESTE, and CELL

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TMBR to LEO Pharma A/S for (i) an initial upfront consideration of $14 million and (ii) up to an additional $22 million in contingent value rights payable upon achievement of specific milestones for TMB-001.

If you are a TIMBR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PR and Earthstone Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transactions, each share of Earthstone Energy, Inc. will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.446 shares of PR common stock.

If you are a PR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ESTE and Permian Resources Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transactions, each share of ESTE will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.446 shares of Permian Resources Corporation common stock.

If you are an ESTE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CELL to Bruker Corporation for $1.00 per share in cash for each share of CELL common stock owned.

If you are a CELL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

