SPLC CEO addresses crowd before March on Washington

Sixty years after the historic March on Washington, the nation grapples with many challenges. Margaret Huang, the president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), took the stage as a speaker at Saturday’s March on Washington, addressing these pressing issues and the need for legislative action to safeguard U.S. democracy.

This year’s march is taking place in a significantly changed United States. Affirmative action policies for colleges have been under scrutiny and faced legal challenges. Abortion rights have been increasingly restricted, raising concerns about reproductive freedom. Most alarmingly, political violence and hatred have surged, disproportionately targeting people of color, Jews and the LGBTQ community.

The event’s primary goal is to advocate for legislative measures that will strengthen the foundations of U.S. democracy. Against the backdrop of these pressing issues, Huang delivered a powerful address, calling for unity, understanding and concrete steps toward a more equitable and just society. In a time of uncertainty, the call for legislative action to protect and preserve U.S. democracy resounds more strongly than ever.

