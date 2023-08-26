PM stresses technological self-reliance to ensure cyber security

VIETNAM, August 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the need to research, develop and reach self-reliance in technology, products and services for cybersecurity and safety in Việt Nam while chairing the second meeting of the National Steering Committee on Cyber Security and Safety in Hà Nội on Friday.

PM Chính, who is also head of the committee, said hailed members of the committee and its sub-committees for fulfilling major tasks regarding cybersecurity, network information safety, national defence tasks on cyberspace, and fight against malicious and harmful information.

He called for the involvement of the entire political system, business community and the public in the world, with the committee, sub-committees and security forces directly responsible for ensuring cybersecurity and safety.

As the country is stepping up national digital transformation, cybersecurity and safety must be a crucial, regular and long-term task to maintain a secure, healthy, and trustworthy online environment for Government agencies, organisations, businesses and citizens, in parallel with socio-economic development, he said.

The committee and its office were assigned to periodically report major issues related to safeguarding national sovereignty, interests and security on cyberspace to relevant agencies, as well as hold a conference reviewing five-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution on national cybersecurity strategy as directed by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

They must also fine-tune laws and policies, and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the State management on cybersecurity while raising public awareness of legal regulations on cyberspace management, identifying cyberattack plots and tricks as well as negative behaviours on cyberspace.

The PM also demanded proactive global integration in the field of cybersecurity and safety in the spirit of friendship and being a trustworthy and responsible partner in the international community, with compliance with international laws and agreements to which Vietnam is a signatory.

He highlighted a need to issue a national strategy on database security and pay attention to human resources training with pilot incentives and special mechanisms for them.

Following the meeting, members of the committee must drastically perform tasks to make the work more substantial and effective in response to the changing landscape, he noted. — VNS