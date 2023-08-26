Party chief visits Hữu Nghị International Border Gate

VIETNAM, August 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday visited and planted a tree at the Hữu Nghị (Friendship) International Border Gate as part of his working trip to the northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Tô Lâm, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo, among others, were also present at the event.

Talking to the Chinese ambassador and representatives of competent forces at the border gate, the Party leader stressed that the name says it all, the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate demonstrates the time-honoured friendship between the Vietnamese and Chinese people.

Việt Nam always attaches importance and gives the top priority to building and developing its good relations with the Chinese Party, State and people, he said.

Trọng lauded efforts by local authorities and competent forces at the border gate in coordinating with China to promote the friendship and cooperation between localities of the two neighbouring countries, including the management and building of a common borderline of peace, cooperation and development.

He asked Lạng Sơn Province and the border gate's authorities to carry forward the achievements and make more contributions to enhancing cooperation between Việt Nam and China in the time ahead.

The border gate’s personnel should maintain their fruitful cooperation with competent forces of Chinese localities to contribute to building the shared borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development, the Party chief stressed.

Located on National Highway 1A, the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate, which is 17km from Lạng Sơn City and 171km from Hà Nội, witnessed entry and exist activities between Việt Nam and China. It also plays an important role in terms of external affairs, and national defence and security.

Earlier, the Party leader visited and presented gifts to two families of revolution contributors in Lạng Sơn City. — VNS