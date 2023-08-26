Bong Go highlights role of Malasakit Centers and Super Health Centers in improving access to healthcare for the poor

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized the critical role played by the Malasakit Centers and the Super Health Centers (SHCs) in strengthening the country's healthcare sector, in an interview on Saturday, August 19, after assisting poor residents in Olongapo City, Zambales.

The Malasakit Centers have significantly enhanced access to medical assistance and services for all Filipinos by consolidating various government agencies in one location.

Meanwhile, the SHCs are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in grassroots communities.

"Ang Malasakit Center po is a one-stop shop. Nasa loob na po ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno - PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corporation), PCSO (Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office), DOH (Department of Health), DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) na handang tumulong sa ating mga kababayan," said Go.

"'Yan po ang Malasakit Center, batas 'yan na isinulong ko noon, pinirmahan ni dating Pangulong Duterte. One stop shop po 'yan, lapitan n'yo lang po, para po 'yan sa poor and indigent patients," he added.

Go emphasized the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers, underscoring their pivotal role in the healthcare sector. Malasakit Centers aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program. To date, 158 operational centers have helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide.

"Ito namang Super Health Center, iba po ito. Isinulong ko noong 2021. Dahil sa kakaikot ko po sa buong Pilipinas, marami pong mga munisipyo, lugar na wala pong sariling health facility," he said.

He continued, "Ang ikinaganda po nito, diyan na po magpapakonsulta. It will help decongest the hospital. Diyan na po pwedeng early detection ng diseases at makakapagbigay agad ng primary care para hindi na lumala ang sakit at hindi na kailangan dalahin sa ospital."

Services offered in SHCs include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine.

"Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang maitutulong nito sa komunidad, lalo na sa rural areas," he said.

"'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added.

Through collective efforts, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 SHCs in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

With the combined efforts of Malasakit Centers and SHCs, Go hopes to significantly enhance access to medical assistance and services for all Filipinos bringing public healthcare closer to those in need especially in the grassroots.