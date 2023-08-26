PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 25, 2023 Gatchalian wants to strengthen digital education to ensure learning continuity To ensure the continuity of education even amidst emergencies, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the institutionalization of alternative delivery modes, including online learning. Last year, Gatchalian filed the Digital Transformation of Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) to accelerate the digital transformation of the basic education sector. Under the proposed measure, the Department of Education (DepEd) shall mandate all schools to enhance and strengthen their Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) capacity to implement distance learning. The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will assist both the DepEd and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on the use of science, technology, and innovation to improve traditional teaching and learning processes and boost the basic education sector towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "What if we have school cancellation for two weeks? Our learners should have some form of alternative delivery of education and those should be institutionalized and our teachers should be capacitated. We have to prepare ourselves for any eventuality for teachers to continue to teach and our learners to continue to learn. That's a reality we have to face,"," said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian earlier filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 689, which seeks an inquiry on the readiness of basic education institutions for Academic Year 2023-2024. The proposed inquiry seeks an immediate assessment of both the effectiveness and challenges of delivering both face-to-face classes and learning through alternative delivery modes. The proposed inquiry also considers the looming threat of El Niño and the public clamor for the return of school breaks during the months of April and May. "That's why we have to make this a formal policy already, maybe through a law that will enable our learners to continue to learn and enable our teachers to continue to teach," Gatchalian added. Pagpapatibay ng digital education isinusulong ni Gatchalian para sa tuloy-tuloy na pag-aaral Upang matiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon sa kabila ng mga sakuna, isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian na gawin nang batas ang paggamit ng mga alternative delivery modes, kabilang ang online learning. Matatandaang inihain ni Gatchalian ang Digital Transformation of Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) upang isulong ang digital transformation sa sektor ng edukasyon. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, bibigyan ng mandato ang Department of Education (DepEd) na patatagin ang kakayahan sa Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) ng mga paaralan upang magpatupad ng distance learning. Sa ilalim din ng naturang panukala, tutulungan ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang DepEd at ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) sa paggamit ng agham, teknolohiya, at inobasyon sa pag-aaral at pagtuturo, at upang ihanda ang sektor ng edukasyon sa Fourth Industrial Revolution. "Paano kung maantala ang pasok sa loob ng dalawang linggo? Dapat may alternatibong paraan tayo ng pagtuturo, gawin natin itong isang batas, at ihanda natin ang ating mga guro. Kailangan maging handa tayo sa ano mang sitwasyon upang patuloy na makapagturo ang ating mga guro at patuloy na matuto ang ating mga mag-aaral. Ito ang reyalidad na dapat nating harapin," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Inihain kamakailan ni Gatchalian ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 689 upang suriin ang kahandaan ng mga paaralan para sa Academic Year 2023-2024. Layunin ng gagawing pagsusuri ang pagiging epektibo at ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng pagpapatupad ng face-to-face classes at pag-aaral gamit ang alternative delivery modes. Bibigyan din ng konsiderasyon ang banta ng El Niño at ang panawagang ibalik sa Abril at Mayo ang bakasyon ng mga mag-aaral. "Kailangan natin ng pormal na polisiya, maaaring sa pagitan ng batas, upang patuloy na makapag-aral ang mga mag-aaral at patuloy na makapagturo ang mga guro," pahayag ni Gatchalian.