The Grove Recovery Announces New Range Of Addiction Treatments From Pet-Friendly Rehab To Sober Living Homes In Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana, California, 08/25/23 – The Grove Recovery in Santa Ana, which serves Orange County and all of California, has recently announced a new range of treatments that provides all levels of rehab for those suffering from a variety of drug and alcohol addictions.

The new treatment options at The Grove Recovery include pet-friendly rehab facilities that allow patients to bring their pets to accompany them throughout the course of their rehabilitation program to sober living homes based in Santa Ana, California, designed to offer patients a residence while receiving treatment for their alcohol or drug addiction.

A spokesperson for The Grove Recovery said, “Here at the Grove Recovery Community, we understand that people come from many different walks of life. That’s why we offer a wide range of care options to choose from. Whether you’re having to stop everything to focus on recovery, needing help before or after work, we have the ability to tailor an addiction treatment and rehabilitation plan based around your needs and current situation.”

Pet-Friendly Rehab

Opting for pet friendly rehab gives patients the opportunity to have their pet with them during treatment and to additionally help them feel better.

Interacting with pets has proven to be therapeutic in many ways and can assist in easing common problems that individuals experience in rehab programs, such as loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

Pets can also help improve a patient’s social life by joining activities and outdoor exercises, as well as offering constant emotional support and companionship throughout the course of the patient’s treatment.

Additionally, not having to make extra arrangements for pets can take some of the stress out of starting an addiction treatment program. Patients can save money by not having to pay friends, relatives, or pet boarding companies to look after their animals.

Sober Living Home

As the name suggests, sober living facilities or halfway houses are residences people can move into while being treated for an alcohol or drug addiction. The idea is that by living in an environment where others are dealing with similar issues and working toward similar outcomes, someone in a sober living home will have an easier time ending their addiction.

Sober living offers a range of benefits, the main one being, that because everyone living in a sober living facility is going through similar challenges, living in one can help patients stay on track toward recovery because the other residents can help hold them accountable.

Patients will additionally have the chance to develop meaningful relationships with other residents and staff members, and those relationships can benefit them even after they leave the facility.

Sober living homes also offer a unique sense of independence. Patients can still have a job, be social, control their diet, travel, and participate in other activities while in a sober living facility. They are just living their normal life in a supportive, encouraging environment.

The length of stay in a sober living facility is determined on a case-by-case basis. Some people may only need to stay for a month, while others will need to stay for a year or longer.

