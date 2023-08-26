Cheryl Guz Presented Outstanding Adjunct Traditional Faculty Award by Grand Canyon University Colangelo Business College

Cheryl Guz, attorney and professor, is the owner of Cheryl Guz Law

Grand Canyon University's Colangelo Business College proudly recognized Cheryl Guz as the Outstanding Adjunct Traditional Faculty of the Semester.

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Canyon University's prestigious Colangelo College of Business proudly announced the recognition of Cheryl Guz as the Outstanding Adjunct Traditional Faculty of the Semester. Ms. Guz serves as an adjunct professor of Business Law and Ethics. The award highlights Ms. Guz's unwavering commitment to student success and her exceptional instructional approach that exemplifies the Lopes First spirit.

In a formal announcement, Dr. Randy Gibb, Dean of the Colangelo College of Business, commended Cheryl Guz's dedication to her students, noting her unique and engaging teaching style that captures students' attention and fosters their learning. Ms. Guz's approachability, combined with her high standards and positive support, sets a shining example for both her peers and her students.

The Dean of Colangelo College of Business at Grand Canyon University, Dr. Gibb remarked on Ms. Guz’s commitment and exceptional work: “Our students deserve faculty who are committed, dedicated, and strive for student success. I want you to know that the Colangelo College of Business appreciates all you do for our students. Thank you for exhibiting The Gold Standard Mr. Colangelo represents. Your exceptional work is valued and your service is greatly appreciated.”

Additionally, Team Lead, David Blackledge commented: “"Not only is she receiving top EOCS scores from the students this semester, but Cheryl Guz’s remarkable commitment to student success embodies the ethos of Grand Canyon University's Colangelo College of Business. By receiving this prestigious award, she not only upholds the Gold Standard set by Mr. Colangelo but also reinforces the institution's values of dedication, professionalism, and unwavering service.

In response to the accolade, Ms. Guz expressed her gratitude for the recognition and affirmed her commitment to continue serving as a guiding force for her students. "I am truly humbled to receive this recognition. The gratification I experience from seeing my students succeed far outweighs any accolade. I firmly believe that educators play a critical role in shaping the future, and my dedication to fostering a conducive learning environment remains resolute. This award reinforces my commitment to continue striving for my students' success and maintaining the Gold Standard that Mr. Colangelo set."

The Grand Canyon University community congratulated Cheryl Guz for her well-deserved recognition as the Outstanding Adjunct Traditional Faculty of the Semester. Her contributions enrich the educational experience for all students, aligning with the institution's commitment to fostering knowledge, integrity, and success.

About Business Law Professor Cheryl Guz

Cheryl Guz is an attorney and the owner of Cheryl Guz Law. Ms. Guz also currently works as an adjunct professor of Business Law and Ethics for the Colangelo College of Business at Grand Canyon University. In the law practice, Cheryl assists with the formation of Arizona corporations, LLCs, and non-profit organizations, as well as provides legal advice and risk mitigation ideas to business clients, including real estate brokers, property managers, restaurant owners, etc. Ms. Guz works in structuring, negotiating, drafting simple and complex legal agreements, such as partnership and joint venture agreements and the corresponding documents. Ms. Guz’s practice also focuses on probate avoidance estate planning. Along with a network of professionals she helps people create a comfortable pathway for the care needed as they age and for their hard-earned assets to pass to their loved one with minimal court interference.

As an adjunct professor since 2019, Cheryl Guz is a traditional instructor for business major undergraduate students. Cheryl teaches an overview of laws affecting businesses in the United States and guides students through real-world scenarios while discussing the ethics of decisions from the perspectives of stakeholders. Cheryl Guz is a founding member of the West Valley Business Exchange, which helps local business owners and professionals create lasting business relationships through warm referrals. Each member represents a unique market that oftentimes overlaps with other industry needs. Ms. Guz has a mission to make legal services affordable for small business owners and ordinary individuals. She also seeks to combine legal services with coaching in a concierge format, while teaching people the necessary skills to perform these tasks on their own and the know-how to accomplish them.