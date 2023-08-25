SB391 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-08-25

Submit Release
WISCONSIN, August 25 - An Act to renumber 457.25 (1); to renumber and amend 440.03 (13) (c); to amend 15.405 (7c) (a) 1., 15.405 (7c) (a) 2., 15.405 (7c) (a) 3., 15.405 (7c) (a) 4., 15.405 (7c) (am) 1., 15.405 (7c) (am) 3., 15.405 (7c) (c), 46.90 (4) (ab) 4., 48.56 (2), 48.561 (2), 49.45 (30j) (a) 1., 51.03 (6) (a), 55.043 (1m) (a) 4., 146.81 (1) (hg), 146.89 (1) (r) 6., 146.89 (1) (r) 7., 146.997 (1) (d) 11., 180.1901 (1m) (f), 252.14 (1) (ar) 7., 252.15 (1) (er), 253.10 (2) (f), 256.215 (2) (b), 257.01 (1) (a), 257.01 (1) (b), 303.08 (1) (f), 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.03 (14) (am), 440.043 (1), 440.094 (1) (c) 14., 440.15, 446.01 (1v) (m), 448.08 (4), 448.67 (4), 450.10 (3) (a) 10., chapter 457 (title), 457.01 (intro.), 457.01 (1c), 457.01 (1g), 457.01 (1r), 457.01 (1w), 457.01 (2r), 457.01 (10), 457.02 (intro.), (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (5m) and (6) (c), 457.03 (1), (1m) and (2), 457.033, 457.035 (1) and (2), 457.04 (1), (2), (3), (4), (5) (a) and (b), (6) and (7), 457.06 (intro.), 457.09 (2) (b) and (4) (b) 1. and 2., 457.20 (1) and (2), 457.24 (1), 457.26 (1) and (2) (intro.) and (h), 632.89 (1) (e) 4., 800.035 (2m), 905.04 (1) (bm) and (dm) and 905.04 (1) (g); to repeal and recreate 632.89 (1) (dm); and to create 14.897, 440.03 (11m) (c) 2u., 440.03 (13) (c) 1. id., subchapter I (title) of chapter 457 [precedes 457.01], 457.01 (5g), 457.01 (5r), 457.01 (12), 457.08 (4m), 457.25 (1g) and subchapter III of chapter 457 [precedes 457.70] of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Social Work Licensure Compact. (FE)

