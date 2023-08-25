Submit Release
SB393 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-08-25

WISCONSIN, August 25 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.10 (4) (i), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.30 (3) (f), 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 71.49 (1) (f); and to create 20.835 (2) (de), 71.07 (8m), 71.28 (8m), 71.47 (8m) and 101.129 of the statutes; Relating to: requiring universal changing stations in certain buildings, creating a tax credit for installation of the stations, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations

