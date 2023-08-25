Maui crews installing dust screen around Lāhāina

Main, News Posted on Aug 25, 2023 in Highways News

LĀHAINĀ – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is installing nearly 30,000 linear feet of dust screen for the protection of highway users on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and the Lāhainā Bypass (Route 3000).

The work started on August 16 with Maui-based contractors teaming up for the massive project that should take about a month to complete. The teams are constructing a fence that will stretch more than 5 miles.

On Monday August 21, HDOT was informed of $3 million dollars in quick-release Emergency Relief (ER) funding from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for necessary work like this to maintain safe access to West Maui. Building the screen is estimated to cost $2.4 million dollars.

Federal, state, Maui County, and volunteer agencies continue recovery actions in Lāhāina. The dust screens will not interfere with those efforts.

The dust screens will be maintained by HDOT crews and will remain up until further notice.

As a reminder, the County of Maui has limited access to Honoapiʻilani Highway between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to West Maui residents, first responders, and those working in West Maui. All motorists may enter from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Video assets, courtesy Department of Land and Natural Resources, can be found at

https://youtu.be/ihpclYuHuCw

https://youtu.be/Tne4DpllGVk

https://youtu.be/r73981RK6TI

The interviewee in video link 3 is Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Robin Shishido.

