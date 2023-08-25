Earls Restaurant Group is Launching a Brand New Location in Southcentre Mall this Fall

Unveiling an Elevated Dining Experience, Exclusive New Menu Items and Curated Selection of Local Art

Calgary, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary, Alta (August 25, 2023) - Earls Restaurant Group is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its latest location in Calgary's premier shopping destination Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE), set to open on September 21, 2023. Earls Southcentre was designed with the Calgary guest in mind, this sophisticated addition to the brand’s portfolio will offer an elevated dining experience thanks to its innovative new menu, beautifully designed space and local artwork. Guests can look forward to enjoying the 7065 square foot restaurant that includes a lively spacious lounge for a bite in between shopping, an intimate dining room with modern lines & refined rustic materials, that will be a sought after spot to enjoy a relaxing meal, a gorgeous island bar, and a 1135 square foot glass covered patio that will feel like an escape from the hustle and bustle.

In line with the brand's vision of unchaining the chain by creating a collection of independently compelling restaurants, they bring to life each new location by tapping into the spirit of the surrounding community. Earls Southcentre was designed for and inspired by the South Calgary communities, from the look of the space, to the wine and beer lists to the local art on the walls.

“We truly wanted this Earls location at Southcentre Mall to reflect the lifestyle and energy of our Calgary guests,” says Christine Meijer, Vice President of Operations. “Calgary is a very important market to us where we have deep ties to the community and guests. We wanted to create something stylish and special, uniquely for this location and are thrilled to continue to service the Calgary South community.”

The innovative menu offering at Earls Southcentre, created by renowned Chef David Wong, is inspired by cultures and cuisines from around the globe, features both healthy and indulgent options, and offers something for every guest at every occasion. The menu showcases fan favourites such as the Seafood Tower, Truffle Tortellini, Bangkok Bowl and the Angry Chicken Lettuce Wraps, along with brand new dishes exclusive to Earls Southcentre, the mouthwatering Truffled Parmesan Chicken and Crab Cake Benedict. The menu will also include a robust pizza program including the Tropic Thunder pizza and the plant-based vegan Kale and Mushroom pizza.

In addition to the innovative menu items, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the new Strawberry Smokeshow Margarita, Nitro Espresso Martini and Deluxe Highballs ranging from Grape Crush Vodka Soda, Dirty Gin + Tonic, to the Earl Grey Sonic. Earls signature cocktails will also be available including the Passion Fruit Chili Margarita and Earls Old Fashioned.

The design was developed by Earls internal design team, Lead Designer Kimberley Hume and Creative Director Elly Chronakis, who created the “Mountain Meets the Prairies” interior, inspired by the beauty of Alberta’s landscape. The restaurant features golden wheat patterned fabrics, stone like floors, a light filled island bar, a great place to watch the game or gather for a friends night out. Earls commitment to supporting and celebrating local artists will be displayed throughout this beautiful location with over 19 local artists being engaged in the art program for Southcentre, including art created by Morgan Cupido, Maddie Cook, Slavek Pytraczyk, Curtis Van Charles, Olivier Du Tre, Kristen Bollen and several others.

Earls Willow Park’s last day of business was August 22. The brand looks forward to sharing their exciting new space with the community and welcoming guests into the Southcentre location this fall with doors officially opening on September 21.

As a continued commitment to creating compelling restaurant designs tailored to each community they are a part of, Earls will be opening two brand new uniquely designed locations in the Toronto market and a new location in Miami in the coming year.

For more information about Earls Restaurant Group or to make a reservation to visit Earls Southcentre, please visit earls.ca.

-30-

Attachments

Kristina Wheeler Earls 4038190732 kristina@parkerpr.ca Ellen Parker Earls 4039199452 ellen@parkerpr.ca Sierra Beaulieu Earls 2508644952 sierra@parkerpr.ca