Wearable Devices Announces First Half 2023 Results
YOKNE’AM ILLIT, Israel, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Financial Review
The Company continued its investment in research and development activities, and together with increased costs associated with the ramping up of production related to the upcoming shipment of the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, net loss increased to $3.9 million, or $(0.26) per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Year-To-Date Operational Highlights
- Announced preorder availability for flagship consumer product, Mudra Band for Apple Watch
- Commenced commercial manufacturing of Mudra Band for Apple Watch
- Launched AI-based Air-Touch functionality for Android
- Filed patent application with United States Patent and Trademark Office for expanded AI-based immersion technology
- Strengthened leadership team with the addition of Tamar Fleisher as Chief Operating Officer and Pankaj Kedia to advisory board
- Announced Mudra Band compatibility with B2B and B2C smart glasses brands
- Enabled new user experience for mobile gaming
- Showcased Mudra technology at numerous industry conferences around the globe
Subsequent to the second quarter of 2023:
- Completed first manufacturing batch of the Mudra Band for Apple Watch; expects to begin shipments in coming weeks
Asher Dahan, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, commented, “We are focused on manufacturing a revolutionary product that will transform the way people interact with their electronic devices. In the near future, we believe that neural-based interfaces will become the universal input standard for wearable computing and digital devices in the same way that the touchscreen is for smartphones.”
“In these nascent stages, we continue to deploy capital in the form of strategic investments in our growth, primarily in the initial manufacturing process and continued research and development to refine and optimize our technology. AI and the metaverse are burgeoning domains, capturing the attention and resources of the world's leading tech giants. As these sectors evolve and expand, they unveil vast market potential. We’re confident that with its unique and industry leading capabilities, our technology is positioned to blend effortlessly into these dynamic platforms, carving out a significant presence.”
Mr. Dahan concluded, “Overall, we are encouraged by the operational and technological progress that we’ve made so far in 2023, and we’re encouraged as we continue to showcase the breadth and depth of our technology and work to bring our innovative products to market.”
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|U.S. dollars (in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,954
|10,373
|Short term bank deposits
|2,003
|-
|Governmental grant receivable
|83
|54
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|637
|543
|Inventories
|12
|6
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|8,689
|10,976
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Long term bank deposits
|52
|-
|Right-of-use assets
|491
|180
|Property and equipment, net
|137
|68
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|680
|248
|TOTAL ASSETS
|9,369
|11,224
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|U.S. dollars (in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payables
|112
|156
|Advance payments
|373
|353
|Deferred revenues
|-
|12
|Accrued payroll and other employment related accruals
|579
|416
|Accrued expenses
|191
|145
|Lease liabilities
|271
|68
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,526
|1,150
|Lease liabilities
|202
|94
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,728
|1,244
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 par value:
|46
|43
|Authorized 50,000,000 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; Issued and outstanding 15,942,984 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 15,049,720 shares as of December 31, 2022.
|Additional paid-in capital
|24,900
|23,346
|Accumulated losses
|(17,305
|)
|(13,409
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|7,641
|9,980
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|9,369
|11,224
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
|U.S. dollars (in thousands)
|Six months
|Six months
|ended
|ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|
U.S. dollars
|
in thousands
|
(except per share amounts)
|Revenues
|12
|28
|Expenses:
|Cost of materials
|(3
|)
|(5
|)
|Research and development, net
|(1,560
|)
|(944
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(1,050
|)
|(471
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,453
|)
|(587
|)
|Initial public offering expenses
|-
|(74
|)
|OPERATING LOSS
|(4,054
|)
|(2,053
|)
|FINANCING INCOME, NET
|158
|2
|COMPREHENSIVE AND NET LOSS
|(3,896
|)
|(2,051
|)
|Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted
|(0.26
|)
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding basic and diluted
|15,254,457
|11,136,850
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars (in thousands)
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|(3,896
|)
|(2,051
|)
|Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
|operating activities -
|Depreciation
|23
|11
|Share based compensation expenses
|109
|376
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities items:
|Increase (decrease) in inventory
|(6
|)
|3
|Increase in trade receivables
|-
|(9
|)
|Increase in deferred initial public offering cost
|-
|(25
|)
|Decrease (increase) in governmental grants receivables
|(29
|)
|7
|Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
|(95
|)
|29
|Increase in advance payments
|20
|11
|Decrease in deferred revenues
|(12
|)
|(1
|)
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|(44
|)
|16
|Increase in accrued payroll and other employment related accruals
|163
|71
|Increase in accrued expenses
|48
|123
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,719
|)
|(1,439
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(93
|)
|(15
|)
|Net change in deposits
|(2,055
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,148
|)
|(15
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of SAFEs
|-
|500
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares as a result of exercise of warrants
|1,448
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,448
|500
|NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(4,419
|)
|(954
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|10,373
|1,274
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|5,954
|320
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Right-of-use asset recognized against lease liability
|446
|56