American Jewish Congress Lauds the Role of the Pakistani Military Leadership
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba’s effort to annul move to put sanctions over Pakistan- - Pakistan’s Diplomacy in Tatters, Economy in Doldrums, and Internal security ragged.CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Jewish Congress Lauds the Role of the Pakistani Military Leadership
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba’s effort to annuls move to put sanctions over Pakistan- Pakistan’s Diplomacy in Tatters, Economy in Doldrums, and Internal security ragged.
Ways and means to Save and Salvage, a Nuclear Islamic State was discussed by global leaders.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute USA was invited by the most powerful American Jewish Congress (AJC) led by Mr. Jack Rosen and Dr. Munr Kazmir at a reception in honor of the U.S. Congress Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul with whom his friendship dates back as early as 2010. Dr. Kazmir is a Pakistani American of Jewish heritage. He is a graduate of King’s Edwards Lahore whose over 7 generations are buried in the Jewish cemetery there. He is the brain behind Israel and Arab reproachment.
Both Drs. Mujtaba and Kazmir are friends for the past 15 years and have unanimous views on matters related to U.S. politics and issues related to Pakistan. They have been working together for years to mutually benefit both nations and help Middle East peace process including the Abraham accord.
On Dr. Mujtaba’s convincing persuasion, the leadership of the AJC issued an unambiguous statement supporting the military leadership of Pakistan (ref. 1 & 2).
The brainstorming debate last night tried to explore avenues to preserve the prominence of Pakistan in the OIC.
Chairman McCaul was sympathetic in resolving issues through active diplomacy and rules of engagements in the region. He agreed to Dr. Mujtaba’s invitation to visit Pakistan and meet both, the civilian and military leadership. The details must be worked out by the official channels of both the countries.
“Dr. Mujtaba is a man of peace with leadership acumen to be a successful future Secretary General of the United Nations. I hope Pakistan capitalizes on him. He has a bipartisan support in the United States”, said Dr. Kazmir.
In the attendance besides the host Dr. Kazmir were from left to right in the picture:
Dr. Tom Regukonis, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon (https://www.hudsonregionalhospital.com/doctor/thomas-p-ragukonis/ ),
Ambassador Osman Kamara of Sierra Leone (the newly nominated Judge to the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) based in Hamburg Germany and had been Ambassador of the 55 Nation States of the African Union (https://cilpa.org/board-of-directors/ ),
Congressman Michael McCaul Chairman of the U.S. Congress Foreign Affairs Committee (https://mccaul.house.gov/ ),
Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD, Ed.D. Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute (https://www.linkedin.com/in/drgholammujtaba/ ),
Sokol Bejleri,MBA, PMP, LEED AP BD+C, CCM, GGP former Minister Yugoslavia & current Vice President at STV (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sokol-bejleri-mba-pmp-leed-ap-bd-c-ccm-ggp-b6734a46/ ),
Mr. Chris Cho Council Member NJ (https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-cho-3b61398/ ), Dr. Ravi E. Dattatreya, Ph.D,.Margosa Ventures NJ (https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-ravi-dattatreya-a369ba2/ ).
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
Pakistan Policy Institute USA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn