DLIR NEWS RELEASE: DLIR Accepting Disaster Unemployment Assistance Benefits Applications

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced the availability of federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits for Maui residents who were impacted by the wildfires, who are eligible as a result of the major disaster declaration issued by President Joe Biden. DUA benefits are federally funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Workers, business owners, and self-employed individuals whose employment has been impacted by this disaster in Maui County can access the benefits they desperately need,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Individuals that do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance may be eligible for DUA benefits beginning the week of August 13, 2023, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster.”

“Eligible individuals will receive a minimum of $254 to a maximum of $763 for the weeks beginning Aug. 13, 2023, and ending on February 10, 2024,” said Jade T. Butay, DLIR Director. “Regular unemployment insurance and DUA benefits cannot be paid concurrently.”

Examples of eligible DUA claims may include:

Workers, business owners, and self-employed individuals whose unemployment or underemployment was caused as a direct result of the disaster,

Individuals who are prevented from reaching their job or self-employment location due to the disaster,

Individuals who were to start or resume employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster,

Individuals who became the major support of a household because of the death of the head of household due to the disaster, or

Individuals who cannot perform services in employment or self-employment due to an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.

Applications for DUA must be filed by September 25, 2023. Individuals have 30 days to file after the date of this announcement, applications filed after Sept. 25, 2023, will be considered untimely unless the individual provides good cause for filing late. All individuals who believe they qualify for DUA should apply as soon as possible at: https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/.

Required Documents include a government-issued identification (driver’s license, passport, alien verification card, etc.), a Social Security number, and a copy of the most recent federal income tax form and check stubs or documentation to document history or self-employment when the disaster occurred. Documentation for the self-employed can be obtained from banks or government entities or affidavits from individuals having knowledge of their businesses. Individuals should have bank information ready (such as routing number and account number) since benefit payments are made by direct deposit.

Identity Validation. Applicants will be required to verify their ID digitally through login.gov or through a U.S. Postal Service post office. Claimants can select a method of ID proofing though their initial claim confirmation page or through their claimant dashboard. Postal workers at the participating locations are trained to complete ID proofing services only and cannot answer questions about unemployment insurance claims.

DUA Applications. Individuals may apply with their documents at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Monarchy Ballroom at 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lāhainā, HI 96761; and obtain assistance at the Maui Claims Office at 54 South High St. Rm. 201, Wailuku, HI 96793, or at the American Job Center at 110 Alaʻihi St. #209, Kahului, HI 96732.

Weekly Claims. Weekly claims forms must be postmarked or received by the claims office within seven (7) days from the week claimed ending date. For example, if you were filing a claim for the week ending August 19, 2023, your claim must be postmarked or received no later than August 26. However, the claim may still be accepted after 7 days from the above week ending date (August 19) if you can show good cause for late filing. Weekly claims forms and instructions are available at: https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/ui-forms/.

Mail claims to:

Maui Claims Office

Room 201

54 S. High Street

Wailuku, HI 96793-2198

For unemployment assistance, individuals may call (833) 901-2272, (808) 762-5751, (833) 901-2275, or (808) 762-5752. Language assistance services are available for all inquiries to the DLIR.

For more detailed information regarding eligibility for DUA benefits, go to the DLIR website at http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/assistance-programs/.

Workers unemployed due to the disaster may apply for regular unemployment insurance benefits by filing online at: https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/.

