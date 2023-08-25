PreIPO Corp. Extends Heartfelt Gratitude to Shareholders for Unwavering Support and Participation in Recent Petition

PreIPO® Boca Raton Headquarters Entrance

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PreIPO Corp., a trailblazer in the fintech industry, today released an open letter to its shareholders, penned by CEO David Grzan. The letter serves as a heartfelt thank-you to the shareholders for their unwavering support, especially those who participated in the recent petition aimed at preserving the company's value and progress.

In the letter, David Grzan states, "Your belief in our vision and mission, even in the face of adversity, has been a testament to the strength of our PreIPO community. This collective spirit defines and propels us forward, ensuring we emerge more inspired and resilient from this situation."

The petition, which has been signed by an overwhelming majority of PreIPO shareholders as well as every employee, calls for a collaborative approach to find a resolution that protects both shareholder interests and regulatory standards. This united front sends a powerful message to the industry and the wider public about the strength and resilience of the PreIPO family.

David Grzan adds, "Your support deeply humbles our team. It is a daily reminder of our responsibility and your trust in us. We promise to work even harder as we progress, ensuring the value you've helped protect will continue to grow and flourish."

The letter also highlights the company's commitment to transparency, integrity, and growth. It mentions the significant investments made in developing an AI-powered fintech platform for trading private market securities globally.

Upcoming Webinar for Shareholders

PreIPO Corp. has scheduled a Shareholder Q&A Webinar for Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 12:00 Noon Eastern time. Shareholders can register in advance for this webinar through the link contained in the email.

About PreIPO Corp.:

PreIPO Corp. is a fintech leader specializing in providing access to shares in startups before their initial public offerings. With a focus on transparency, integrity, and innovation, the company has invested heavily in the development of its AI-powered fintech platform.