Governor Cooper Signs Four Bills, Vetoes Two Bills

NORTH CAROLINA, August 25 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bills:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on his veto of SB 512:

"This legislation will hurt the effective and efficient use of taxpayer money by impairing the Governor’s constitutionally required duty to execute the laws passed by the legislature. The bill interrupts the critical work of boards and commissions to protect public health, provide clean air and water, recruit new jobs, lower electric bills and more. Fundamentally it violates the separation of powers enshrined in the state Constitution. The courts have consistently rejected these legislative power grabs in McCrory v. Berger and other cases. Legislative efforts to seize executive power are unconstitutional and damage vital state work."

Governor Cooper made the following statement on his veto of SB 747:

“This legislation has nothing to do with election security and everything to do with Republicans keeping and gaining power. In working to erect new barriers for younger and non-white voters, many of whom use early voting and absentee ballots, this bill also hurts older adults, rural voters and people with disabilities. It requires valid votes to be tossed out if the post office delivers them even one minute after 7:30 p.m. on Election Day or if a computer rejects a signature. It encourages voter intimidation at the polls by election deniers and conspiracy believers. North Carolina has conducted fair and secure elections but this bill will block voters and their ballots unnecessarily.”

###