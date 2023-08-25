SJ Auctioneers Announces Bidding Is Open For its Online Auction Fine Décor, Sterling, Toys, and Hobbys
EINPresswire.com/ -- SJ Auctioneers, an esteemed auction house known for offering rare collectibles, is thrilled to unveil its latest online auction: "Fine Décor, Sterling, Toys, and Hobbys". This one-of-a-kind event promises a curated selection of prestigious brands such as Cartier, Tiffany, Steuben, Heren, Lionel, Marx, and much more. Collectors and enthusiasts will find an array of exquisite glass art, miniatures, home decor, and rare toys, making it an event not to be missed.
The online auctioning space has seen a surge in interest and growth, with enthusiasts from around the world participating in virtual bidding wars to secure unique and rare items. SJ Auctioneers stands out in this thriving industry, offering not just prized collectibles but also a seamless end-to-end service—from winning an item to having it delivered straight to one's doorstep.
Mr. S Jacob, the visionary behind SJ Auctioneers, shared his thoughts on this upcoming event: "We take immense pride in curating auctions that not only feature rare and valuable items but also provide an unparalleled experience for our participants. From the convenience of online bidding to the thrill of owning a piece of history, we offer it all."
While the world of online auctions is vast, platforms like Live Auctioneers and Bidsquare have become a favored choice for many due to their user-friendly interfaces, secure payment systems, and extensive range of items. SJ Auctioneers hosts its auctions on these reputable platforms, ensuring a seamless and trustworthy experience for all participants.
For those new to the world of online auctions, they offer several benefits:
*Global Reach: Items can be showcased to a worldwide audience, breaking geographical boundaries.
*Convenience: Participants can bid from the comfort of their homes, anytime, anywhere.
*Extensive Catalogs: Digital platforms provide detailed catalogs, images, and descriptions, aiding bidders in making informed choices.
The auction will go live on sep 03 2023 5:00pm, although in the meantime the company accepts online bidding which can be done here.
What to expect? Attendees can anticipate a myriad of exquisite collectibles. Among the items to be auctioned are vintage cast iron toys, such as a CALLEN ARMORED TRUCK COIN BANK VEHICLE and a Hubley blimp pull toy. For the lovers of luxury, a TIFFANY AND CO 925 STERLING SILVER KEY CHAIN is up for grabs. Collectors of antique Chinese decor might be drawn to the splendid Famille Verte Geese Duck Biscuit figurine. Disney aficionados will find interest in a rare 1950s Tin Disney bank and a cast iron depiction of Mickey and Minnie on a motorcycle. Crystal enthusiasts can vie for a range of SWAROVSKI figurines, including Toucans and Love Birds. The auction also boasts hand-painted Fenton figurines, a Steuben Aurene vase, and several pieces from Maitland Smith – including a Mother of Pearl caviar bowl with intricate seashell details and bronze sculptures. This auction promises a diverse selection to cater to a wide range of tastes and interests.
SJ Auctioneers also welcomes consignments, inviting individuals to be a part of this fascinating journey, presenting their treasured items to a global audience and ensuring they get the best value for their rarities.
Event Details: Online Auction Information
To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and their upcoming auctions, visit sjauctioneers.com
About SJ Auctioneers:
Located in Brooklyn, NY, SJ Auctioneers is dedicated to providing professional auctioning services, hosting events that feature a variety of collectibles, from rare toys to exquisite glass art. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction sets them apart in the industry.
Media Contact:
S Jacoby
SJ Auctioneers
+1 646-450-7553
sjauctioneers@gmail.com