Renaissance Properties Pioneer New Ready to Lease Office Suites in Midtown West
Renaissance Properties Logo
The Fishel team have prepared office suites for lease in a prime Midtown West location at 264 West 40th Street across from the New York Times building.
We’ve constructed these suites in order to facilitate a seamless move-in experience, All are pre-furnished, allowing tenants the ability to move in quickly and without headaches”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The father and son team of Kenneth and Bradley Fishel at Renaissance Properties have done it again. It is common knowledge that there are myriad challenges in today’s office leasing market. So just in time for the fall leasing season the Fishel team have prepared up-to-date spec office suites for lease in a prime Midtown West location. The office building located at 264 West 40th Street is directly across the street from the New York Times building. “We are in a terrific location that is convenient to all commuters and subway riders,” states Bradley Fishel, Vice President of Renaissance Properties New York.
— Kenneth Fishel, President
The new suites range in size from 1,500 to 2,750 square feet. All suites include private carpeted offices, a conference room, polished concrete floors, exposed ceilings, and new high-gloss ultra-white pantries featuring quartz countertops. “We intentionally made these suites very stylish and appealing for modern users,” says Kenneth Fishel, President. The suites feature black framed entries, direct/indirect LED lighting, and individually controlled HVAC. All suites are pre-wired for plug-and-play immediate move-in. Private terraces are available in special suites, and electricity is direct to Con Edison with no landlord profit.
264 West 40 Street is a WiredScore Gold certified building. As part of the onboarding process, new renters qualify for a free IT concierge consultation with WiredScore. The goal is to evaluate the renter’s internet needs and obtain competitive pricing from numerous providers that are already available in the building. Reliability, speed and price are all top considerations before the carriers are invited into the property. Tenants have a choice from many certified providers, including Altice, Pilot Fiber, Spectrum Business, Verizon Fiber, and Verizon FIOS.
The return to office in New York has been rocky, and the Fishel team have made exceptional efforts to provide appealing amenities to the tenants, include leasing the ground floor retail to two sumptuous restaurants: Bagel Market features artisanal bagels baked right in the building, and Greek Xpress which freshly grills each order for delicious lunchtime Greek cuisine. Both restaurants provide speedy delivery to tenants in the building. Starbucks is located directly across the street.
“We’ve constructed these suites in order to facilitate a seamless move-in experience,” says Ken Fishel. All of the suites are pre-furnished, which allows tenants the ability to move in quickly and without the headache and expense of ordering furniture. The building’s restrooms were recently completely rebuilt and feature spa-like design and are meticulously maintained and sanitized. The building is unique as it features high speed “Blue Lite” glass elevators, which permit occupants and visitors to experience the inner workings of the Jazz Age building.
The Fishel’s believe they are bringing to market an appealing product that will translate into easier leasing for their exclusive leasing team: Managing Director JD Cohen and Associate Ariel Harwood of Newmark who since covid have leased over 200,000 square feet for the Fishel’s utilizing this strategy. “We have hardly brought these suites to market yet and we are already seeing a flurry of activity for well-priced, quality, office suites” exclaims Cohen The leasing team has scheduled a broker open house for Wednesday, September 13th at 12:00 Noon featuring free lunch, $50 gift cards, and tours of the available space. RSVP required for entry.
For more information about 264 West 40th Street please visit the Renaissance Properties website.
About Renaissance Properties:
With an eye towards distressed assets, Renaissance specializes in value-add investments with a focus on Prewar Prime Properties. From commercial & retail building ownership, to leasing, management and construction, Renaissance has built its reputation on the superior capabilities and efficiency of its people, its most important resource. With an emphasis on quality and attention to detail, Renaissance brings a high level of comfort and modern technology, including the most elegant build-outs and the fastest services to all of their treasured tenants.
