Renaissance Properties Pioneer New Ready to Lease Office Suites in Midtown West

Renaissance Properties Logo 264 West 40th Street (Photo Credit: Renaissance Properties) Sample proposed layout plan (Photo Credit: Renaissance Properties)

The Fishel team have prepared office suites for lease in a prime Midtown West location at 264 West 40th Street across from the New York Times building.

We’ve constructed these suites in order to facilitate a seamless move-in experience, All are pre-furnished, allowing tenants the ability to move in quickly and without headaches” — Kenneth Fishel, President