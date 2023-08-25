TCR UK Announces Six of the Best for the 2024 Touring Car Championship

TCR UK Touring Car Championship is excited to announce the 2024 season calendar, featuring six of the best motorsport venues in the UK

Birmingham, UK, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR UK Touring Car Championship has been a huge success so far in 2023, with improved grid numbers and interest both on and off track, including a rise in both online viewers and trackside crowds.



The promoter of the TCR UK Touring Car Championship is therefore excited to announce the 2024 TCR UK calendar, with a schedule that features six of the best motorsport venues in the UK.



The headlines for next year include our first-ever visit to Thruxton in Hampshire, as well as two visits to the home of British Motorsport – Silverstone, using both the National and International layouts.

Our sixth season of competition starts where the 2023 season ends, with the opening races of the season taking place on the Brands Hatch Indy circuit on the 13th & 14th of April. We return to Snetterton in Norfolk for the third year in a row, racing on the 300 layout over the weekend of 18th & 19th May. Oulton Park in Cheshire will be next, where TCR UK will return to the Island layout for its all-in-one-day special on Saturday 8th June.



The championship then continues north as Croft in Yorkshire plays host to the fourth weekend of the 2024 season on the 13th & 14th of July, after returning for a popular event during the 2023 season. August will see the first of two visits to Silverstone in Northamptonshire, with the National circuit back to host the fifth weekend of the season on the 17th & 18th of August.



TCR UK then heads south to the Thruxton Speed Bowl for its first-ever visit to the Hampshire location, where its expected the highest average speed lap set by a TCR car in the UK could be witnessed. The penultimate weekend of 2024 takes place over the weekend of the 21st & 22nd of September.



The 2024 season comes to a thrilling climax as TCR UK returns back to Silverstone on the 12th & 13th of October, where the season finale will take place on the international layout, crowning our 2024 Champions at the home of British Motorsport.



Ashley Gallagher, Championship Manager - TCR UK Touring Car Championship said, “To be able to announce the 2024 calendar for TCR UK, with four races still left to go, is a fantastic achievement. The Championship has gone from strength to strength and we look forward to another exciting year in 2024, which offers both returning circuits and new variety. Anyone who is interested in being a part of TCR UK for 2024 should get in touch, as we are already taking enquiries regarding next year.”



Stewart Lines, Championship Promoter – TCR UK Touring Car Championship said, “This is the earliest time that we have been able to release a calendar for a new season, since Maximum Motorsport became the promoter of TCR UK. We are very proud to confirm our 2024 dates with two months left of the 2023 season. This shows that we are in the best position yet to offer new and returning teams a chance to be a part of TCR UK in 2024 and to hit the ground running at Brands Hatch in April.”



TCR UK 2024 Calendar



Further information about the 2024 season will be announced over the coming weeks, including details on support races and exciting new partnerships. This years championship partners include IT Support specialists, Maximum Networks and SEO agency, Woya Digital.

To find out more about the TCR UK Touring Car Championship visit www.tcr-uk.co.uk for more info and how to get involved.

Media contact:

Phil Kinch

Championship Administrator

info@tcr-uk.co.uk



Source - www.tcr-uk.co.uk