Reno Public Market Announces Noodle Station as New Food Hall Vendor

Reno Public Market Announces Noodle Station as New Food Hall VendorRENO, NEV, UNITED STATES , August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reno Public Market (RPM) is excited to announce Noodle Station as a new vendor to the food hall. Noodle Station, which specializes in noodle bowls, baos and beer, is NOW OPEN to the public.
"We are excited to have Noodle Station as part of the Reno Public Market family, offering locals a taste of Japanese-style cuisine," said Doug Wiele, the Developer of Reno Public Market. "This will be RPM’s sixteenth food hall vendor and we couldn’t be more thrilled to add them to our amazing line-up of food vendors and merchants."
Noodle Station is owned and operated by Laurent Isaure, Walter Harris, and Mitch Zelman. Back in 2017, Harris traveled to Japan and fell in love with Japanese cuisine. After coming back to America, Harris teamed up with Isaure and Zelman to bring those Japanese dishes to the states with their own noodle-focused restaurant. Noodle Station has ties to the Reno area with Isaure spending time with his family in the area during holidays.
“My wife and I love spending time in Reno with our kids and grandkids and always feel like it’s our second home,” said Laurent Isaure, Co-Owner of Noodle Station. “When our team learned about Reno Public Market, we knew it was the perfect place to plant roots in the area. We believe that Ramen is for the soul and are thrilled to bring our concept to life inside RPM.”
Noodle Station offers patrons noodle bowls and ramen dishes like their O.G. Ramen that features a delicious and aromatic combination of ramen, grilled bok choy, corn, Chinese cabbage, daikon, pulled pork, and finely chopped scallions. The vendor also offers bao dishes like their Meat Bao that showcases lotus flower steamed buns, kimchi, and their signature Nom Nom sauce.
About Reno Public Market (RPM)
Reno Public Market is home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast––including retail spaces along with public market-style food and beverage options. Formerly Shoppers Square, Reno Public Market incorporates gathering areas that are inclusive and invite residents and visitors alike to share and explore the local businesses. Visit renopublicmarket.com to learn more.
About Noodle Station
Noodle Station is bringing their Japanese-style cuisine to Reno Public Market with their expected grand opening in DATE 2023. Noodle Station offers patrons noodle bowls, ramen dishes, baos, and beer options. Visit eatnoodlestation.com to view Noodle Station’s full menu.
