Safe2Drive Introduces Florida ADI Course: Transforming High-Risk Drivers to Create Safer Roadways
Safe2Drive launched its Florida Advanced Driver Improvement (ADI) course, which aims to reshape students’ driving habits and significantly minimize collisions.
We are excited to provide Floridians with a resource that addresses past mistakes and, more importantly, builds a foundation for safer roads in the future.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe2Drive, a preeminent authority in traffic safety, has officially launched its Florida Advanced Driver Improvement (ADI) course. Approved by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FL HSMV), this latest addition to their expansive portfolio aims to reshape students’ driving habits, significantly minimizing the potential for collisions, injuries and fatalities on our roadways.
Primarily tailored to drivers who've had their license suspended, drivers who have been categorized as habitual traffic offenders, or drivers who have caused multiple collisions, Safe2Drive's new ADI course aims to be more than just a requirement that repeat offenders must meet to get their license back – it’s meant to actually transform their driving behaviors. Through videos, engaging stories and interactive exercises, the innovative course addresses the root cause of traffic infractions by having participants examine the attitudes and emotions behind their own risky behind-the-wheel behaviors. The course seeks to illustrate an effective system for high-risk drivers to manage those attitudes and emotions so they can form better, safer driving habits in the future.
Safe2Drive’s online course maximizes flexibility and convenience, allowing students to go through the course at their own pace and on their own schedule. Students can access the course anywhere that they have an internet connection and on multiple devices, including their phone, tablet or computer.
"Driving is a privilege,” Carl Reese, the owner of Safe2Drive, commented, “and with this course, we aim to re-emphasize the responsibility that comes with it. We are excited to provide Floridians with a resource that addresses past mistakes and, more importantly, builds a foundation for safer roads in the future."
For a detailed understanding of the Florida Advanced Driver Improvement (ADI) course or any other inquiries, the Safe2Drive team invites you to visit their official website or contact their dedicated customer service team.
About Safe2Drive
With over twenty years of experience, Safe2Drive is a recognized leader in the traffic safety field. Safe2Drive seeks to make our roadways safer by improving driver behavior through innovative online courses that are offered nationwide. Their online courses have been vetted by government agencies and proven effective in reducing subsequent traffic violations.
