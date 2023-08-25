Submit Release
Webinar: Alternate Economic Status Form – September 5, 2023 

Join the Maine DOE Data, Child Nutrition, ESEA, and School Finance Teams for a webinar about the various tracks for reporting economic status for EPS Funding, and specifically how to utilize the Alternate Economic Status form.  

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the DOE Data YouTube channel. It may take a few days for the recording to be posted however, it will be available as soon as possible. Additional information about this webinar can be found on the Webinars page of the Helpdesk Website.  

If this webinar is canceled, there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.  

Alternate Economic Status Form Webinar: 

September 5th at 10:00 am – Join the Live event here 

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov  

