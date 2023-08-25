PRTY, PRTYQ INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Party City Holdco Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Party City Holdco Inc. ("Party City" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRTY; OTC: PRTYQ) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Party City securities between November 8, 2022 and June 9, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/prty.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) affirmatively misrepresented that its capital resources “will be adequate to meet our liquidity needs for at least the next 12 months”; (2) omitted that there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (3) downplayed the nature and extent of the Company’s then-existing liquidity problems; (4) omitted that the Company’s existing credit facilities were insufficient to satisfy its operational needs and that it was unable to obtain additional loans in the normal course of business; (5) omitted that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/prty or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Party City you have until October 2, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

