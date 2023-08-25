Paul Barrett & The Modern Medicare Agency Are Focused on Helping Westchester Residents Improve their Medicare experience
Paul Barrett & his team of agents are focused on helping Medicare consumers in Yonkers, White Plain, New Rochelle Port Chester & all of Westchester County
I attended one of Paul's Medicare workshops and was amazed at he made everything thing seem so simple.”MELVILLE, NY, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Barrett & The Modern Medicare Agency Are Proud to Announce this Annual enrollment period they will be offering free consultations all season long for Residents in Westchester, NY, Yonkers, White Plains, Port Chester, and New Rochelle. The teams goal is to help five thousand Westchester residents get the most out of their Medicare coverage in 2024.
"We want to make sure that everyone in Westchester has the opportunity to get the most out of their Medicare coverage," said Paul Barrett, CEO of The Modern Medicare Agency. "That's why we're offering free consultations to help residents understand their coverage and make the best choices for their needs."
The Modern Medicare Agency is a Medicare Advantage plan provider with over 17 years of experience helping people navigate their Medicare coverage. They offer a wide range of plans, including HMO, PPO, and SNP plans, as well as supplemental coverage options.
"We know that choosing the right Medicare plan can be overwhelming," said Barrett. "That's why our team of experts is here to help. We'll work with you to understand your needs and find the best plan for you."
To schedule a free consultation, call 631-358-5793 or visit www.paulbinsurance.com
Paul Barrett
The Modern Medicare Agency
+1 6313585793
