Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market is Expected to Reach US$ 8,175.5 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
Steady Growth Anticipated: North American Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market to Capture 30% of Global Share by 2023 - Future Market Insights.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Demand for Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market is predicted to develop at a 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, exceeding the lower 2.3% CAGR witnessed between 2018 and 2022. The market value is anticipated to rise from US$ 4749.7 million in 2023 to US$ 8175.5 million by 2033.
The hydrolyzed whey protein market is driven by fitness centres, retail availability, and health consciousness. Whey protein, a nutritional supplement with potential health advantages, is made from whey. Whey protein that has undergone acid and heat treatment has been hydrolyzed to promote improved absorption. These elements fuel market expansion.
The market for hydrolyzed whey protein is being driven by expanding dairy product demand, rising bakery and confectionery consumption, and growing health consciousness. The usage of whey protein in skin care products and the nutritional requirements of athletes both support market expansion.
Key Takeaways
India's hydrolyzed whey protein industry is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033, owing to rising health consciousness and increased demand for fitness supplements.
The hydrolyzed whey protein sector in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a 3.3% CAGR by 2033, owing to a growing emphasis on sports nutrition and an ever-increasing preference for protein-rich dietary supplements.
The market for hydrolyzed whey protein in China is predicted to expand rapidly, with a CAGR of 5.4% by 2033, thanks to factors such as a rising fitness culture, rising disposable incomes, and more excellent consumer knowledge of the advantages of protein supplements.
The gradual transition to healthy lifestyles and a rising emphasis on sports and fitness activities are likely to propel Australia's hydrolyzed whey protein market to modest growth at a CAGR of 0.9% by 2033.
The market for hydrolyzed whey protein in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2033 due to an aging population increasingly looking for protein supplements to preserve muscular health and general well-being.
Competitive Landscape
Companies like Glanbia plc, Hilmar Ingredients, Arla Foods, Davisco Foods International, and Fonterra Co-operative Group are among the top international competitors in the hydrolyzed whey protein industry. These businesses can serve a diverse consumer base because they have a solid hold on the market and broad distribution networks.
Companies always work to create new hydrolyzed whey protein products with superior formulas, improved taste profiles, and increased nutritional advantages, which play a significant role in the competitive environment. Companies also spend money on research and development to look at how hydrolyzed whey protein might be used in a variety of fields, including nutritional supplements, baby nutrition, and sports nutrition.
Recent Developments
Innovating new products and broadening its product offering have been top priorities for Glanbia. Advanced hydrolyzed whey protein products that are tailored to the needs of athletes and fitness buffs have been introduced. These goods are made to offer quick-absorbing protein with improved bioavailability, which helps with muscle repair and development.
In April 2019, Saputo Inc. acquired the United Kingdom-based dairy products business Dairy Crest Group P.L.C. The former completed the transaction to increase its global reach.
The facility began operating on October 1, 2020, and commissioning work was started by Glanbia Nutritionals. Over the next eight months, MWC will conduct commissioning activities. When fully operational, the 120-acre site's 375,000-square-foot facility will process 3.6 million liters of milk per day (8 million pounds) into a variety of premium block cheeses and value-added whey products for both domestic and foreign markets.
Key Segments Profiled in the Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market
By Product Form:
Capsulated
Powdered
By Application:
Dietary Supplements
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
By Sales Channel:
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
