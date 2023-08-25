Unitop to launch the U-Trainer electromagnetic home workout system on Kickstarter

Denver, CO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitop Tech, a smart fitness and technology company, has announced the Unitop U-Trainer concentric resistance trainer on Kickstarter with a goal of raising $300,000. The U-Trainer revolutionizes home fitness with dual electromagnetic induction motors that provide up to 100kg (220 lbs) of precision resistance, replacing cumbersome racks of dumbbells in a form factor no larger than a skateboard. It will be available on Kickstarter starting Aug. 29, 2023.

"The Unitop U-Trainer is the perfect workout system for people who want to exercise at their preferred pace and location," said Zedi Sha, general manager of Unitop. "We chose to use electromagnetic induction motors for their silent and consistent operation, and meticulously tuned their performance to precisely match real weights. Thanks to the U-Trainer’s compact size, people are free to work out almost anywhere. We are confident that its performance will meet the expectations of any workout enthusiast."

A gym anywhere

The Unitop U-Trainer features dual electromagnetic induction motors to generate the precise amount of concentric resistance to fuel the perfect workout. The fully electric system offers consistent, smooth, and quiet operation rep after rep. For an even more comprehensive routine, the U-Trainer comes with a complete set of accessories to target any muscle group. Whether it's for an intense hour-long routine or a quick stretch away from the desk, the Unitop U-Trainer is easy to set up and get started.

Small space, big power

Capable of providing up to 100kg (220 lbs) of resistance, the Unitop U-Trainer condenses racks of free weights into an ultra-compact build, perfect for small areas. And since it incorporates a high-capacity battery that lasts for seven hours on a single charge, the U-Trainer is ready to power a workout at the office, park, or anywhere else.

Maximize results with AI recommendations

Through the feature-rich companion app, users can precisely adjust the resistance level in 0.5 kg (1.1 lbs) increments, time their workouts, and track their progress from their smartphone. Leveraging the power of AI, the smart app can provide recommendations to maximize results, empowering people to achieve their goals faster.

Unitop U-Trainer highlights:

Dual electromagnetic resistance motors offer up to up to 100kg (220 lbs) of resistance

Precision calibrated to match real weights, adjustable in 0.5kg (1.1 lbs) increments

Compact and silent, ensuring a distraction-free environment

Effortless setup

7-hour battery life, recharges in 30 minutes

Track, plan, and review workouts through the companion smartphone app

Availability

The Unitop U-Trainer will be available on Kickstarter for US$499 starting Aug. 29, 2023. The first 100 backers will receive an introductory price of $459. Retail price after launch will be $749.

The Unitop U-Trainer Plus (includes added accessories) will be available on Kickstarter for US$649 starting Aug. 29, 2023. The first 100 backers will receive an introductory price of $599. Retail price after launch will be $999.

About Unitop Tech

Unitop Tech is a subsidiary of Yijian Tech, a global technology company that specializes in AI-powered personal fitness solutions founded in 2015. As a new, dedicated brand, Unitop Tech is committed to enabling accessible wellness through revolutionary sports health technology. The company’s products are characterized by digital and intelligent fitness solutions, anchored in its mission to cater to the diverse fitness needs of people across the world. The company believes that everyone deserves the right to invest in their health without breaking the bank.

