Brown University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Michelle Vong a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Michelle Vong a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Michelle Vong, a junior, studies environmental science at Brown University. Vong recently interned at Colgate-Palmolive to design and deliver zero plastic waste solutions for their products. Outside of her studies, Vong volunteers to recover leftover food from dining halls to donate to shelters and meal sites in the local community and has collected over 2,000 pounds of food.

“It’s so exciting to support Michelle, who shows such commitment to living out her values and implementing what she learns in class," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ac0f12-98cb-4a1f-92d3-562fa1a4f264



Contact: Erin Noonan
Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation
Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org
Phone: 1-847-656-1111
Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/
Michelle Vong

SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship recipient, Michelle Vong

