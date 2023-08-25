Gray Promotes Garrett Pope to Senior Vice President

Submit Release
ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (NYSE: GTN) announced today its promotion of Garrett Pope to Senior Vice President, Sales Operations, effective September 1st.

For the past three years, Garrett has served as Vice President, Traffic and Sales Systems, where he oversaw all facets of Gray’s traffic and programming hubs that are responsible for inventory management and optimization for nearly 500 program streams across both broadcast and digital platforms.  Recently, Garrett built Gray’s sales research hub to provide research insight and strategies for Gray’s sales teams across its portfolio. His promotion reflects the expansion of his duties and contributions within the organization.

During his time with Gray, he has played a key role in incorporating Gray’s many acquisitions and new stations and channels into the company’s sales and traffic workflows.  Throughout his career, Garrett worked in all areas of station and sales support including building and operating centralized workflows for Univision, Raycom Media, and Gray. 

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 504-352-4019

