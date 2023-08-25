Global Faecal Extraction Systems Market Is Projected To Grow At A 3.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Faecal Extraction Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Faecal Extraction Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the faecal extraction systems market size is predicted to reach $1.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.
The growth in the faecal extraction systems market is due to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest faecal extraction systems market share. Major players in the faecal extraction systems market include ALPCO, Alpha Laboratories, Arbor Assays, BioMérieux, BÜHLMANN, Calpro AS, Cancax Biotech, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH.
Faecal Extraction Systems Market Segments
• By Assay: Calprotectin, Albumin, Haemoglobin, Bile Acids
• By Analysis Test: Microscopic, Chemical, Immunological, Microbiological
• By Indication: Parasitic Infection, Viral Infection, Bacterial Indication, Poor Nutrient Absorption
• By End-Use: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Clinics, Research Centers
• By Geography: The global faecal extraction systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A faecal extraction system is a device or instrument that collects faeces samples to identify pathogens, microbes, or parasite particles that could be present inside the stool.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Faecal Extraction Systems Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
