Biodegradable Films Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biodegradable films market size is predicted to reach $1.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the biodegradable films market is due to the growing bioplastics industry worldwide. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest biodegradable films market share. Major players in the biodegradable films market include BASF SE, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Taghleef Industries, BioBag Americas Inc., Plascon Group, Avery Dennison Corporation.

Biodegradable Films Market Segments

• By Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and Other Types

• By Application: Bags, Mulch Films, Wrapping Films, Liners, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Agriculture, Metal, Glass, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global biodegradable films market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biodegradable films refer to packaging films that are made of plastic and contain additives during production. These additives, which are often enzymes, aid in the degradation of the plastic or are made from proteins, polysaccharides, or fatty components.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biodegradable Films Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

