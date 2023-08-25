Arthur Lawrence partners with MPEC NAPA; offers end-to-end finance transformation

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lawrence’s Finance & Accounting Services (FAS) practice has recently partnered with Motor Parts & Equipment Corporation (MPEC) NAPA, a leading distributor of automotive parts, equipment, accessories, and supplies in six states in the US, to create and optimize their finance and accounting processes, and set them up to scale their business more efficiently.

MPEC has grown to become a regional leader in the automotive aftermarket operating over 100 locations. The company is growing rapidly, and complements industries that Arthur Lawrence has already had high levels of success in - these include industrial and automotive distribution, supply chain, wholesale, and retail.

This is a significant success story for a market that commonly outgrows its existing processes and technology, frequently. Having onboarded MPEC as a client, Arthur Lawrence will enable them to achieve business operation efficiencies by ensuring a reduction in manual errors that result in lost time and revenue, and a reduction in workforce inefficiencies via labor arbitrage.

The foundation for this partnership had already been placed earlier this year when Arthur Lawrence engaged tech talent to assist MPEC with their tech domains, and later on, added offshore resources to assist with their transactional Account Payable and Account Receivable functions. Building upon the successes of those service contracts, Arthur Lawrence advanced to helping MPEC’s purchase teams with order placement and inventory matching.

Sharon Thompson, Senior Director for Client Services at Arthur Lawrence shares, “MPEC is a model partner client for us. The CFO, our primary stakeholder, is collaborative and solution-oriented, and knows the importance of change management. Under her leadership, MPEC is more concerned with ‘getting it right’ than with ‘being right’, and that is where Arthur Lawrence is seamlessly aligned with MPEC in their mutual endeavors. With this partnership, we aim to transform their finance function into an insights-led agile domain, eventually making their organization’s growth sustainable.”

Arthur Lawrence’s Digital Transformation team is also currently helping MPEC transform their technology environment by setting up a strategy to carry them through the next phase of growth, which is expected to span the next three years. Arthur Lawrence is aiming to provide MPEC with the horsepower needed for the successful implementation of this strategy.

“The partnership between Arthur Lawrence’s FAS division and MPEC is a strategic one for both”, says Shayan Zia, Arthur Lawrence’s Digital Services Director for FAS.

“While MPEC will help Arthur Lawrence strengthen its foothold in the Midwest, Arthur Lawrence is perfectly positioned to enable them to reach their business goals more efficiently and achieve their ‘exceptional’! We initially partnered with them to provide IT resources for their IT helpdesk, and in a very short span of time, the scope of work expanded into us helping them with their payables and receivables, leaving them free to focus more on strategic tasks. Today, the partnership has grown to finance and accounting transformation consulting, digital services, and staff outsourcing”, he adds.

On the occasion of the beginning of this exciting partnership, Rozina Kassam, the CFO of MPEC, shared her insights as well about the impact this project is expected to have for both partners.

“We are all geared up to streamline our business in the Midwest by partnering with Arthur Lawrence, which believes in delivering exceptional value repeatedly, and is a firm that has demonstrated the same over the past 20+ years,” says Rozina Kassam. She adds, “Additionally, the fact that they follow a people-first philosophy seals the deal for us even more strongly. With their support in our day-to-day operations, especially finance operations, we are charging forward with the peace of mind that several tasks will be taken care of in the background while we focus on the bigger aspects of our business, that is growing our organization into further markets. We look forward to many years of working together and achieving exceptional results in the next several years.”

FAS is focused on adding to the existing industries that they serve including, technology, travel & hospitality, transportation, manufacturing & logistics, construction, retail, oil & gas, energy, medical devices, telecom, and professional services, within the coming year.



About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, business process management, and digital transformation solutions.

Every client deserves exceptional resources to help transform their business. With that at the forefront, we are driven by the idea of “improving lives for every employee, client, and partner” and that helps us to continue to create a lasting impact. Our partnerships with organizations among the Fortune 500 and global 2000 lists, and our alliance with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants are a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results.

Our people are consultants, strategists, designers, innovators, engineers, and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the US, the UK, Canada, the Middle East, and South Asia.

For more information, visit www.arthurlawrence.net