PRESS RELEASE : Yet another historical event by the Palauli 1 District Development Council

SAMOA, August 25 - A Talanoa session targeting all 19 Faifeau ma Faletua from all church denominations in the district was hosted by the Palauli 1 District Development Council on Friday 18 August at the Salailua Metotisi Hall. The evening session led by the Member of Parliament (MP)and Minister of Finance, Hon. Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio’o, sought the input of members of the clergy on issues such as: domestic violence; youth crime including use of illegal drugs; human trafficking; and assistance for people with disabilities. Members of the clergy were invited to not just discuss problems but to also propose solutions. The proposed solutions will be used by the District Council to formulate activities that could be implemented and funded through the Palauli 1 District Development Plan.

According to the Hon. MP and Minister of Finance, this was a historical moment for the district as it was the first time such a cross-church denominational meeting has occurred in Palauli 1. “This first Talanoa session has opened doors between and within different denominations to sit down in one place to discuss problems pertinent to families and villages within the district” stated Mulipola. Most importantly, “the session has provided opportunities for members of the clergy to provide practical solutions that could be implemented in partnership, by both churches and village councils; and funded through our district development plan.”

The outcome of the Talanoa session included resolutions such as drafting of village by-laws to ensure churches and village councils work together to counter issues raised; hosting of annual youth camps and sporting events for all denominations across the district; and holding regular Talanoa sessions amongst members of the clergy and village councils, to encourage networking and sharing of lessons learnt within and between villages on solutions proposed during this first ever session. The Hon. Member of Parliament reiterated the importance of faifeau ma faletua as part of the inclusiveness approach encouraged by the government stating “they play a crucial role in ensuring ‘no one is left behind’ as well as contribute to the development of the district”.

