Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 28% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Natural Language Processing (NLP) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Natural Language Processing (NLP) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the natural language processing (NLP) market analysis. As per TBRC’s natural language processing (NLP) market forecast, the natural language processing (NLP) market size is predicted to reach a value of $69.17 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.9% through the forecast period.
The increase in usage of smart devices is driving the growth of the NLP market. North America is expected to hold the largest natural language processing (NLP) market share. Major players in the natural language processing (NLP) market include 3M Company, Apple Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetBase Quid Inc., Nokia Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Gnani Innovations Private Limited.
Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segments
1) By Processing Type: Text, Speech Or Voice, Image
2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
3) By Component: Statistical, Hybrid
4) By Application: Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Risk And Threat Detection
5) By End User Industry: Education, BFSI, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other End User Industries
Natural language processing (NLP) is a field of artificial intelligence enable computers to understand and analyze human language. NLP helps the computer using artificial intelligence to take real-world input and make sense of it in a way a computer can understand. Computers collect information through microphones and programs.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
