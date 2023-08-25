Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 28% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Natural Language Processing Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Natural Language Processing (NLP) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Natural Language Processing (NLP) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the natural language processing (NLP) market analysis. As per TBRC’s natural language processing (NLP) market forecast, the natural language processing (NLP) market size is predicted to reach a value of $69.17 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.9% through the forecast period.

The increase in usage of smart devices is driving the growth of the NLP market. North America is expected to hold the largest natural language processing (NLP) market share. Major players in the natural language processing (NLP) market include 3M Company, Apple Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetBase Quid Inc., Nokia Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Gnani Innovations Private Limited.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segments

1) By Processing Type: Text, Speech Or Voice, Image

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Component: Statistical, Hybrid

4) By Application: Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Risk And Threat Detection

5) By End User Industry: Education, BFSI, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other End User Industries

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6034&type=smp

Natural language processing (NLP) is a field of artificial intelligence enable computers to understand and analyze human language. NLP helps the computer using artificial intelligence to take real-world input and make sense of it in a way a computer can understand. Computers collect information through microphones and programs.

Read More On The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-language-processing-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-content-recognition-global-market-report

Contactless Biometrics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contactless-biometrics-global-market-report

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voice-prosthesis-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC