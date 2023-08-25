Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Is Projected To Grow At A 28% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Natural Language Processing Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Natural Language Processing (NLP) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the natural language processing (NLP) market analysis. As per TBRC’s natural language processing (NLP) market forecast, the natural language processing (NLP) market size is predicted to reach a value of $69.17 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 28.9% through the forecast period.

The increase in usage of smart devices is driving the growth of the NLP market. North America is expected to hold the largest natural language processing (NLP) market share. Major players in the natural language processing (NLP) market include 3M Company, Apple Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetBase Quid Inc., Nokia Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Gnani Innovations Private Limited.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segments
1) By Processing Type: Text, Speech Or Voice, Image
2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
3) By Component: Statistical, Hybrid
4) By Application: Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Risk And Threat Detection
5) By End User Industry: Education, BFSI, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other End User Industries

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6034&type=smp

Natural language processing (NLP) is a field of artificial intelligence enable computers to understand and analyze human language. NLP helps the computer using artificial intelligence to take real-world input and make sense of it in a way a computer can understand. Computers collect information through microphones and programs.

Read More On The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-language-processing-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

