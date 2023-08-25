Global High Performance Computing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “High Performance Computing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the high performance computing market size is predicted to reach $66.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.
The growth in the high performance computing market is due to the emerging need for high-speed data processing with accuracy. North America region is expected to hold the largest high performance computing market share. Major players in the high performance computing market include Intel, IBM, Dell, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Atos, Cisco, NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD, Sugon, Inspur, and NEC Corporation.
High Performance Computing Market Segments
• By Data Type: Structured, Unstructured, Semi Structured
• By Component: Software, Hardware, Services
• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-premises
• By Industry Vertical: Government and Defence, IT and Telecom, Banking and Finance, Transportation and logistics, Retail and Consumer goods, Media and Entertainment, Others
• By Geography: The global high performance computing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
High-performance computing refers to a system or device with the capacity to analyze data and carry out intricate computations at high speed by establishing a dependable, rapid IT infrastructure capable of storing, processing, and analyzing vast volumes of data for various applications such as academic institutions, government agencies, businesses, engineering, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. High Performance Computing Market Trends And Strategies
4. High Performance Computing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
