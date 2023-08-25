Visit of Änjali Kaur, Deputy Assistant Administrator of U.S. Agency for International Development to Kazakhstan

Dear representatives of the media,

August 25, Astana, Kazakhstan – We are pleased to share with you that Änjali Kaur, Deputy Assistant Administrator (DAA) of the United States Agency for International Development will visit Kazakhstan from August 24-25, 2023. The objective of her visit is to meet with Government of Kazakhstan officials to strengthen our development partnership and discuss progress across shared priorities between the United States and Kazakhstan. During her visit, DAA Änjali Kaur will meet with the Office of Presidential Administration as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No events will be open to the press.

