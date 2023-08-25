Global Healthcare RFID Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare RFID Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare RFID market size is predicted to reach $5.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.3%.
The growth in the healthcare RFID market is due to the increasing stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare RFID market share. Major players in the healthcare RFID market include Impinj Inc., Alien Technology Corporation, GAO RFID Inc., Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Mobile Aspects.
Healthcare RFID Market Segments
• By Product: Tags and Labels, RFID Systems
• By End-User: Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Research Institutions and Laboratories, Other End Users
• By Application: Asset Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking, Blood Tracking, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global healthcare RFID market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The healthcare RFID is a form of wireless communication to transfer data from an electronic tag attached to an object to a reader. RFID helps reduce drug counterfeiting, streamline the clinical trial process, facilitate better identification accuracy, simplify inventory management, consolidate patient tracking, improve caregiver-patient communication, and eliminate the risk of giving the wrong medication.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Healthcare RFID Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
