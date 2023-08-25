Global Airborne SATCOM Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Airborne SATCOM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the airborne SATCOM market. As per TBRC’s airborne SATCOM market forecast, the airborne SATCOM market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.92 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5% through the forecast period.

A surge in air passenger traffic is expected to drive the airborne SATCOM market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest airborne SATCOM market share. Major players in the airborne SATCOM market include Hughes Network Systems LLC, Iridium Communications Inc., Astronics Corporation, Norsat International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Teledyne Defense Electronics, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Airborne SATCOM Market Segments
1) By Component: SATCOM Terminals, Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, Other Components
2) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Commercial Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), Military Aircraft, Business Aviation and General Aviation, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
3) By Frequency: VHF/UHF-Band, L-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band, EHF/SHF-Band, Multi-Band, Q-Band
4) By Installation: New Installation, Upgrade
5) By Application: Government and Defence, Commercial

Airborne SATCOM refers to an integrated system that transmits vital real-time data continuously and reliably both en-route and after taking off to assist any airborne task. It is used to allow an aircraft to communicate, via satellite, with air traffic control and its airline operations centre when outside the coverage of conventional ground radar and remarkably high frequency (VHF) stations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Airborne SATCOM Market Trends And Strategies
4. Airborne SATCOM Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Airborne SATCOM Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

