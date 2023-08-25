Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare cloud computing market size is predicted to reach $66.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The growth in the healthcare cloud computing market is due to the rise in the adoption of information technology in the healthcare sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest healthcare cloud computing market share. Major players in the healthcare cloud computing market include IBM, Carestream Health, athenahealth, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Cisco Systems Inc., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segments

• By Deployment Model: Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud

• By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers

• By Pricing Model: Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing

• By Service Model: Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

By Application: Clinical Information System, Non-Clinical Information System

• By Geography: The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare cloud computing refers to integration of could computing services in healthcare which use remote servers accessed through the internet to store, manage, and process healthcare-related data. Healthcare cloud computing allows professionals and individuals to maintain electronic medical records for storing information about patient interactions, reduce data storage costs, offer superior data security, and more.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

