Saint Albans Barracks / Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – Fugitive From Justice
CASE#: 23A2004983
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 8/24/2023 @ 1930
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 / Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Garrett Given
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 24, 2023 at approximately 1930 hours, State Police received information that Garrett Given was on Route 105 in Sheldon and currently had an extraditable warrant out of New York. The charges included arson, conspiracy, criminal mischief, and insurance fraud. State Police located him in the parking lot of the Abbey Restaurant and took him into custody without incident. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and subsequently lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Given was held without bail pending extradition back to New York.