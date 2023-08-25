Saint Albans Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – Fugitive From Justice

CASE#: 23A2004983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 8/24/2023 @ 1930

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 / Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Garrett Given

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 24, 2023 at approximately 1930 hours, State Police received information that Garrett Given was on Route 105 in Sheldon and currently had an extraditable warrant out of New York. The charges included arson, conspiracy, criminal mischief, and insurance fraud. State Police located him in the parking lot of the Abbey Restaurant and took him into custody without incident. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and subsequently lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Given was held without bail pending extradition back to New York.