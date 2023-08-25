Department of Health reaches agreement with Kap‘iolani Medical Center for Women & Children to make mifepristone available

Posted on Aug 24, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has reached an agreement with Kap‘iolani Medical Center for Women & Children (KMCWC) to ensure mifepristone remains available to women. Mifepristone is used for medical abortions and can end a pregnancy that is less than 10 weeks along.

“Access to reproductive healthcare is critical for maternal health outcomes,” said State Director of Health Dr. Kenneth Fink. “Limiting the availability of an FDA-approved medication with 20 years of usage disregards science and threatens public health. We have taken proactive steps to reduce disruption to women being able to access this safe medication in Hawai‘i.”

Under this agreement, KMCWC will purchase a year’s supply of mifepristone (1,000 doses), and DOH will reimburse KMCWC for any unused doses.

“Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children was founded more than a century ago specifically to take care of Hawai‘i’s women. Our responsibility as the leader in women’s health still motivates us every single day,” said Dr. Douglas Kwock, Hawai‘i Pacific Health vice president of medical affairs. “This partnership with the Department of Health ensures consistent access to care for patients across the state.”

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), mifepristone is safe when used as indicated and directed and consistent with the Mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program, which places several restrictions on the medication’s distribution and use. Among other safety measures, both prescribers and dispensing pharmacies are required to be certified in the Mifepristone REMS Program.

For more information on mifepristone, please visit the FDA’s website.