Thomas Baskind Joins Cycle to the Sea 2023 in Support of Physically Challenged Individuals
Thomas Baskind is proud to announce his participation in the annual Cycle to the Sea fundraiser to support physically challenged individuals
Brian Muscarella is truly inspirational. It always strikes me as silly when the word “disabled” is used to reference Brian’s condition-particularly when I am struggling to keep up with him on a bike!”NEW YORK, NY, US, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Baskind is proud to announce his participation in the annual Cycle to the Sea fundraiser, a compelling 3-day cycling trip from Monroe, N.C. to N. Myrtle Beach, S.C., scheduled for Oct. 19-21, 2023. The ride aims to boost awareness for the Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program (ASAP) and help with additional support of the programs.
— Tom Baskind
Originating under the banner of Carolinas Rehabilitation—a non-profit hospital dedicated to providing restorative care for individuals afflicted by life-changing injuries or diseases—ASAP has relentlessly served the community for over two decades. The program stands unique, focusing on empowering individuals to master new skills, triumph over adversities, indulge in sports, pursue recreation, and embrace a wholesome lifestyle. It remains unparalleled in the Carolinas.
The heart of Cycle to the Sea beats with the enthusiasm of physically disabled athletes who challenge themselves to cover 180 miles on handcycles. Beyond being just an event, it offers a platform for adaptive sports while celebrating and amplifying the accomplishments of adaptive athletes.
Reflecting on the essence of the event, Tom Baskind commented, "Cycle to the Sea resonates deeply with me, given its transformative influence on every participant, including myself. The legacy of this event in uplifting physically challenged individuals is profound, and I consider myself privileged to play a part in it." Having initially ridden with Cycle to the Sea since 2013, Baskind eagerly anticipates reuniting with fellow cyclists, notably his dear friend Brian Muscarella, whose life shifted course after a spinal stroke.
Tom also noted, “Brian Muscarella is truly inspirational. I am very fortunate to know him and have him in my life. It always strikes me as silly when the word “disabled” is used in reference to Brian’s condition-particularly when I am struggling to keep up with him for 180 miles on a bike! As I say to people: “he is not disabled- he is just a little paralyzed”. The fact he has overcome this condition to accomplish more than most people is a treatment to his courage and determination. I’m not sure he realizes the extent to which his example has positively impacted my life. “
For those inspired to stand beside Thomas Baskind in this noble endeavor and support the Cycle to the Sea fundraiser, please head to his official fundraising page: https://fundraise.atriumhealthfoundation.org/fundraiser/4510605. Your generous contributions, big or small, can make a difference and are helpful to the physically challenged.
Thomas Baskind
Tom Baskind
email us here