‘Yellowbird Estate’ Caribbean Private Villa Featured by TheLuxeList.com

‘Yellowbird Estate Bahamian vacation villa exemplifies Eleuthera Island hospitality,’ Editor says

Yellowbird Estate Bahamas is more than a vacation rental; it's an embodiment of the beauty and allure of Eleutheran island living.” — Merilee Kern, MBA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxe List—an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel, dining and brand reviews and guides—today announced it has published a spotlight editorial feature on the Bahamian Yellowbird Estate on Eleuthera Island. Following is an excerpt of the story that may be read in full at www.TheLuxeList.com:

**************************************************

Tucked away in the Bahamas Out Island of Eleuthera is Yellowbird Estate—an expansive private villa that stands as a beacon of coastal charm and tranquility. With its idyllic oceanfront location, this unique vacation rental captures the essence of island living, while offering an unforgettable escape for travelers seeking a blend of relaxation and adventure.

Yellowbird Estate welcomes guests with an interior that seamlessly combines seaside elegance with modern comfort. The spaces are adorned with carefully selected furnishings and décor that create an atmosphere that is both soothing and invigorating. Large hurricane impact glass doors, windows and ample open spaces allow the sunshine to weave its way through the rooms, enhancing feelings of being connected to the natural world.

The most enchanting feature of Yellowbird Estate is undoubtedly its oceanfront location. A private stretch of pink sand beach invites guests to unwind under the sun, take leisurely strolls along the shoreline, or simply listen to the serenade of the waves that ceaselessly ebb and flow. The estate’s outdoor spaces are designed to maximize the beauty of the surrounding environment, offering stunning views of the ocean that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Luxurious Interior Amenities Abound

While Yellowbird Estate embodies the laid-back spirit of island living, it doesn't compromise on luxury and convenience. The home is equipped with modern amenities that cater to the needs of travelers seeking comfort and relaxation. From a fully equipped chef’s kitchen to spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, each detail has been thoughtfully considered to ensure a seamless and enjoyable stay.

This nine-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom treasure, which can accommodate fully 22 guests, sits on a lush 2.3 acre ocean view property that is nestled between a 20-acre pond and a beautiful private pink sand beach. With a main house boasting 8,400 square feet, there are four beautifully appointed en-suite bedrooms, plus a stunning separate primary suite with its own private entrance. The bed in the primary suite is oriented so that the moment a guest opens their eyes in the morning, they are greeted with unforgettable vistas of the Caribbean blue sea.

The property’s chef-inspired kitchen features a gorgeous custom rock wall, large island with seating, gas range, double oven and a wide array of appliances and cooking tools sure to meet any culinary need. Guests can on their own, or for dinner, elicit the services of Island Hospitality Group or other area private chef services that can facilitate wonderfully immersive gastro-travel experiences.

Yellowbird Estate also features a spacious living room with bar—boasting soaring 28-foot ceilings—which offers a cozy, communal space perfect for family game night, conversations or a sunset cocktail that can be viewed from the large attached pergola overlooking the heated infinity pool and private beach. The house also has a super comfy media room for watching movies or TV and playing games.

Oceanfront Indulgence

Outside of the main house sits a detached 2,200-foot guest casita that also overlooks the pool, which has its own large living space and eat-in kitchen. This luxury casita has three en-suite bedrooms with an additional bunk room with top twin bunks, and bottom full and double bunks, plus a full bathroom.

Rounding out the incredible lot is a large covered cabana—affectionately known as “The Office”—that faces the private beach. Aside from serving as the perfect space to feel the omnipresent breeze in your hair, this multi-functional space can be used for yoga, massages, cocktails, coffee breaks or a quiet dinner right next to the melodic ocean. It’s also noteworthy that Yellowbird Estate comes fully staffed with a cook for breakfast and lunch, housekeeping and concierge services to facilitate guest requests. While guests pay for their own groceries and other provisions, grocery stocking is available at no charge. Airport pick-up and drop-off is additionally included with each stay.

Beyond its own captivating beauty, Yellowbird Estate also serves as a gateway to exploring the wonders of Eleuthera and the Bahamas at large. Guests can indulge in water sports, fishing, snorkeling and diving adventures to discover the vibrant marine life that resides beneath the waves. Additionally, nearby attractions such as swimming with pigs, cliff jumping, ATV riding and more offer endless opportunities for exploration and entertainment. Resources like those offered by EleutheraVacationRentals.net provide a comprehensive list of things to do on the island.

The owner of Yellowbird Estate, Ann Bakhaus, has been venturing to the island for over 40 years, having fallen in love with Eleuthera on her very first visit. She fondly upholds a childhood memory of the iconic Dr. Seabreeze singing the song “Yellowbird” to her father, which was his favorite, eventually inspiring the moniker for this distinctive estate home. Below, Bakhaus shares some of her personal thoughts on what makes this property a premier vacation rental option in Eleuthera.

**** [[Read the remainder of this article at TheLuxeList.com]] ****

About TheLuxeList.com

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. Merilee also hosts the Savvy Ventures Podcast & Radio show available globally on W4CY Radio—the #1 ranked live streaming radio station—among others as well as all major podcast platforms, including Pandora, Audible, Spotify, Amazon Music,

Yellowbird Estate, Eleuthera Island, Bahamas